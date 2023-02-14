VEGOILS-Palm rises on bargain-buying as rival oils, exports firm

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil rose on Tuesday, rebounding after three days of losses, amid bargain hunting as firmer Dalian soyoil prices and higher exports underpinned the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery rose 1.05% to 3,964 ringgit ($912.31) per tonne by midday break, regaining some of the 2% losses it posted over the past three sessions.

Palm recovered "on a combination of bargain buying and higher related soybean oil trade on Dalian", said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

"Buying interest was a little more stable today drawing on rising exports and expected slowdown in the pace of February production," he said, adding that traders are also waiting for Malaysia's Feb. 1-15 export data.

Exports in Feb. 1-10 rose between 23.3% and 39.3% from Jan.1- Jan.10, cargo surveyors said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 0.12%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 eased 0.18%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 rose 0.46%.

Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a support of 3,859 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could result in a drop to 3,708 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao TECH/C

($1 = 4.3450 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3E32YgU

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.