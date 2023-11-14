VEGOILS-Palm rises more than 2% on soyoil strength, weaker ringgit

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, with gains in rival Dalian and Chicago soyoil prices and a weaker ringgit supporting the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had climbed 90 ringgit, or 2.37%, to 3,892 ringgit ($824.93) a metric ton by the midday break. Malaysia's financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

"Trading resumed on Tuesday on a positive note, borrowing strength from CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade) soybean oil and Dalian palm olein," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

"Continued strength of rival oilseeds and short-covering activity at noon lifted price to midday highs."

Soyoil prices on the CBOT BOcv1 climbed 1.53%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was up 1.43%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 1.19%.

Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

India's imports of palm oil and sunflower oil in 2022/23 surged by 24% and 54%, respectively, to record highs on a rebound in consumption and as both oils were available at a steep discount compared to rival soyoil.

Higher purchases by India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, could help to lower palm oil stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia. The buying could reduce inventories in sunflower oil-producing Black Sea countries.

Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles stood at a four-year high at the end of October despite more-than-expected exports, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Friday.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-10 at 404,074 metric tons.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.28% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

($1 = 4.7180 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.