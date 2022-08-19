Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rises more than 2% on rival oil strength, weaker ringgit

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Friday after hitting a near two-week low in the previous session, as slightly stronger rival edible oils and a weaker ringgit supported the market.

Updates prices, adds analyst comments

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Friday after hitting a near two-week low in the previous session, as slightly stronger rival edible oils and a weaker ringgit supported the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 104 ringgit, or 2.57%, to 4,147 ringgit ($926.60) a tonne by the midday break. However, the contract has lost 5.9% so far in the week.

"Today, we're up on strong crude oil and weak ringgit, coupled with supportive Dalian and soyoil," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Though crude oil prices dipped on Friday as market participants worried about a global economic slowdown, gains made over the previous two days supported palm prices, the trader added.

Strong crude oil prices make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell to its lowest since January 2017, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian's soyoil contract DBYv1 was up 0.02%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 eased 0.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOv1 were up 0.59%.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall towards 3,857 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 4,085 ringgit per tonne. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4755 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3c2Rhfz

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Subhranshu Sahu)

((bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular