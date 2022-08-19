VEGOILS-Palm rises more than 2% on rival oil strength, weaker ringgit

Updates prices, adds analyst comments

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Friday after hitting a near two-week low in the previous session, as slightly stronger rival edible oils and a weaker ringgit supported the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 104 ringgit, or 2.57%, to 4,147 ringgit ($926.60) a tonne by the midday break. However, the contract has lost 5.9% so far in the week.

"Today, we're up on strong crude oil and weak ringgit, coupled with supportive Dalian and soyoil," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Though crude oil prices dipped on Friday as market participants worried about a global economic slowdown, gains made over the previous two days supported palm prices, the trader added.

Strong crude oil prices make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell to its lowest since January 2017, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian's soyoil contract DBYv1 was up 0.02%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 eased 0.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOv1 were up 0.59%.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall towards 3,857 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 4,085 ringgit per tonne. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4755 ringgit)

