VEGOILS-Palm rises, heads for first monthly surge in four

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Friday, headed for their first monthly jump in four, helped by higher Indonesian export levy and a falling ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 54 ringgit, or 1.44%, to 3,809 ringgit ($814.59) per metric ton by the midday recess.

The contract is set for a near 19% monthly jump. However, it has lost nearly 9% in the first half of the year.

Top producer Indonesia has set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price higher at $747.23 per metric ton for July 1-15, a trade ministry decree on Wednesday showed, making Malaysian palm oil products more competitive.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.15% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Global demand for palm oil is weak and the impact of dry weather is an overall concern, said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June fell 6.9% to 1,085,920 tons from 1,166,880 tons shipped during May, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

The USDA's quarterly stocks report due later on Friday will provide new direction for the palm oil market, Singh added.

Analysts are expecting the government to report smaller June 1 supplies of corn, soybeans and wheat compared to a year ago.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also gained 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.6%.

