VEGOILS-Palm rises further on soy oil strength, export data awaited

By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil futures rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, tracking gains in soy oil prices amid concerns over weak U.S. output, while traders awaited domestic export data for further cues.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.65% at 4,304 ringgit ($959.86) a tonne by the end of the afternoon session.

"There is no clarity of a trend right now for palm oil market as the production has shown a significant recovery during the Aug. 1-20 period. On the other hand the export data (for the same period) are in a very wide range," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Palm oil, while confused with its own trend is largely following the external markets, mainly CBOT soy oil and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange RBD palm olein futures," he added.

Export data for Aug. 1-20 were mixed, with two cargo surveyors saying shipments dropped on a monthly basis, while one reported a growth.

Markets participants were waiting for the Aug. 1-25 exports data, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.61%, while Dalian's soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 2.75% and its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 2.51%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, rival Indonesia has extended to Oct. 31 a policy of not collecting levies for palm oil exports, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Wednesday amid efforts to encourage exports and prop up farmers' prices for fresh palm oil.

($1 = 4.4840 ringgit)

(Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

