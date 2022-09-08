Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rises from 14-month closing low, but set for weekly loss

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Malaysian palm oil futures were set for a second straight weekly drop, even as prices rose on Friday after tumbling to a 14-month closing low in the previous session.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were set for a second straight weekly drop, even as prices rose on Friday after tumbling to a 14-month closing low in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 77 ringgit, or 2.17%, to 3,618 ringgit ($804.89) a tonne in early trade after three consecutive sessions of losses.

Palm has fallen 7.6% so far this week, as investors are worried that COVID-19-related restrictions in some parts of key buyer China would hit demand amid rising supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Trader are awaiting the Malaysian Palm Oil Board to release August supply and demand data on Monday. They have factored in polls indicating inventories expanding above 2 million tonnes for the first time in two years. PALM/POLL

* The Chinese city of Chengdu extended a lockdown for a majority of its more than 21 million residents on Thursday to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 while millions more in other parts of China were told to shun travel in upcoming holidays.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may bounce to 3,666 ringgit ($815.57) per tonne, before resuming its downtrend, as it has found a support at 3,489 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares crept higher as the dollar eased, with markets turning calmer after a record interest rate hike from the European Central Bank and hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman reinforced bets of aggressive tightening ahead. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1600 US The Federal Reserve issues quarterly

financial accounts of the United States

($1 = 4.4950 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3L05mY5

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular