VEGOILS-Palm rises for third week, hits 4-month high on tightening output

Updates with closing prices

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Friday to clock their highest in four months, lifted by expectations of tighter output.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 27 ringgit, or 0.68%, to 4,021 ringgit ($851.01) a metric ton at closing, its highest close since Sep. 1, 2023.

For the week, palm jumped 2.08%, up for a third week, as heavy rains in second-largest producer Malaysia fuelled expectations for January production to plunge.

"Due to the lower production season, palm oil is likely to stay at a tighter spread or even at a premium over competing soy oil and sun oil, at least till the end of Q1 2024," said Anilkumar Bagani, Research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group said.

Exports from Malaysia during Jan. 1-25 rose 0.64% to 1,064,778 tons from 1,057,955 tons shipped during the previous month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports during the same period fell 8.5%.

Vegetable oil demand from China, the world's second-largest palm oil importer, could pick up after the Spring Festival in February as its palm inventories have gone down, Bagani said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.91%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.19%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1were up 0.11%.

Oil prices eased on Friday after rising to their highest since December in the previous session. However, they were set for their biggest weekly gain since October as positive U.S. economic growth and signs of Chinese stimulus boosted fuel demand sentiment. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.08% against the dollar.

($1 = 4.7250 ringgit)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Janane Venkatraman and Shweta Agarwal)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.