VEGOILS-Palm rises for third session on stronger rival oils

JAKARTA, June 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday for a third straight session, tracking strength in rival oils, although a stronger Malaysian ringgit limited the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 27 ringgit or 0.73%, to 3,746 ringgit ($803.52) per metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.65%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.38%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.03%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-25 fell between 4.5% and 8.7% from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said.

* The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.17% in early trade. A stronger ringgit makes palm less attractive to foreign currency holders.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks wobbled as investors held tight ranges awaiting clues on the interest rate outlook and wary of risks about China's shaky economic recovery and developments in Russia after an aborted mutiny.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices edged higher for a second consecutive session, as worries about political instability in Russia and potential supply disruptions counter-balanced concerns about global demand.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA May

1230 US Durable Goods May

1400 US Consumer Confidence June

1400 US New Home Sales-Units May

($1 = 4.6620 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.