News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rises for third day on weak ringgit and rising exports

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

October 16, 2023 — 01:14 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday for a third straight session, hitting their highest levels in more than two weeks on a weaker ringgit and higher exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 21 ringgit, or 0.56%, to 3,780 ringgit ($797.97) a metric ton by the midday break, hitting its highest since Sept. 29.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-15 rose 7.3% to 623,245 metric tons from 580,893 metric tons shipped during Sept. 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

"We are also seeing a tapering in production in Peninsular Malaysia and a double-digit drop in East Malaysia," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Top producer Indonesia lowered its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for the Oct. 16-31 period to $740.67 per ton from $827.37 per ton currently, a trade ministry regulation showed on Friday.

Key buyer India's palm oil imports in September fell 26% from the previous month to 834,797 tons, the lowest in three months, as higher inventories prompted refiners to curtail purchases, a trade body said on Friday.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.25% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

In related oils, soybean harvest downgrades in a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report last week lifted prices.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.6%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may extend gains into a range of 3,768 ringgit to 3,795 ringgit per ton, as it has pierced above a resistance zone of 3,720 ringgit to 3,730 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7370 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3QhBsBZ

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.