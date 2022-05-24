VEGOILS-Palm rises for third day on Indonesian policy uncertainty

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday for a third consecutive day, buoyed by a tight supply outlook amid uncertainties over the resumption of Indonesian exports, with traders awaiting details surrounding a domestic sales rule.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 107 ringgit, or 1.71%, to 6,368 ringgit ($1,450.57) a tonne by the midday break.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer allowed the resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but industry players said shipments were unlikely to restart until details emerge on how much of the edible oil must be held back for domestic use.

"We don't see much of Indonesian palm oil export flow to resume soon due to the absence of clarity over the export license issuing," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Indonesia has no plans to reduce the percentage of palm oil in biodiesel below its current level of 30% in order to ensure the country's energy supply, its minister for economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto told Reuters on Monday.

Another key area to watch is how the government determines the size and price of the domestic sales rule and the mechanism to improve the distribution of cooking oil in Indonesia to ensure sufficient supply, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

In Malaysia, May end-stocks are expected to be tight after exports during May 1-20 rose as much as 32% on the month, while production is estimated to plunge 15%, according to data from cargo surveyors and industry groups.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.5%.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 6,099-6,354 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

