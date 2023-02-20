VEGOILS-Palm rises for third day on Dalian gains, stronger crude oil

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, tracking strength in rival edible oils in China and crude oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery rose 1.55% to 4,195 ringgit ($947.81) per tonne by the midday break, after gaining 5.11% in the last two sessions.

The contract hit the highest in more than four weeks earlier in the session, riding on "spillover strength from the Dalian commodity exchange", said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, adding that a recovery in crude oil also helped the market.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 1.09%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 1.60%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for a public holiday.

Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged higher on optimism about China's demand recovery, after losing around 4% last week, though concerns over rising supplies in the United States and forecasts of more interest rate hikes tempered gains. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may retest a resistance zone of 4,155-4,196 ringgit per tonne, probably after a moderate consolidation in the narrow range of 4,083-4,155 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4260 ringgit)

