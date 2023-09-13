VEGOILS-Palm rises for second session on stronger rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, extending gains to a second session after seven days of losing streak, supported by stronger rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 46 ringgit, or 1.23%, to 3,772 ringgit ($806.16) per metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.36%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also increased 0.78%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 was traded flat.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 fell by 11.2% from a month earlier, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated the drop to be 20.4%.

* European Union palm oil imports for 2023/24 stood at 634,515 tons by Sept 8, lower than 736,716 tons shipped a year earlier.

* Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles stood at 2.12 million tons at the end of August, rising 22.5% from the previous month to a seven-month high as output increased and exports slowed, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks rose as traders figured a small upside surprise for U.S. inflation was unlikely to push up interest rates and turned their focus to a European Central Bank meeting later in the session. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices edged higher, after dipping slightly in the previous session, as markets refocused on expectations of tight crude supply for the rest of 2023.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Employment, Unemployment Rates Aug

1215 EU ECB Refinancing, Deposit Rates Sept

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Aug

1230 US Retail Sales MM Aug

($1 = 4.6790 ringgit)

(Reporting Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

