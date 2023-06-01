VEGOILS-Palm rises for second day on El Nino worries, but set for weekly decline

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Friday as stronger rival oils and concerns about the impact of El Nino stoke buying interest, although the contract is set for a weekly slump on poor exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 63 ringgit, or 1.92%, to 3,342 ringgit ($753.55) a tonne during early trade.

For the week, the contract has declined 6.2% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Early signs of hot, dry weather caused by El Nino are threatening food producers across Asia, while American growers are counting on heavier summer rains from the weather phenomenon to alleviate the impact of severe drought.

* Malaysia's exports during May fell 0.8% from April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports fell 1.8%.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 ticked up after a 3.6% overnight surge.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. Senate on Thursdaypassedbipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default.

* Asian stocks surged on Friday as the progress on the bill to raise U.S. debt ceiling and increasing hopes that the Federal Reserve might stand still on interest rates in its next meeting helped perk up investor appetite for risky assets. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls May

1230 US Unemployment Rate May

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

