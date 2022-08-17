VEGOILS-Palm rises for second day after Malaysia cuts export tax reference price

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Wednesday after trading in a tight range, as traders weighed lower exports tax reference price, a weaker ringgit and demand concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit, or 0.43%, to 4,200 ringgit ($940.44) a tonne, extending gains for a second day.

Malaysia has maintained its September export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade hovered near its lowest in more than five years, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

However, falling crude prices, concerns of lower demand and bleak economic data in leading economies like China and the United States weighed, said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.06%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.4660 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

