VEGOILS-Palm rises for fourth day on tighter supply, costlier rivals

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, climbing more than 1% on tighter supplies and costlier rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 46 ringgit, or 1.2%, to 4,030 ringgit ($980.54) a tonne in early trade.

On a weekly basis, the contract has risen 8.7% and was on course for its biggest gain since March 12.

Supporting prices were gains in rival oils on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and the Dalian Commodity Exchange, traders said.

CBOT soybean futures rose above $15 a bushel on Thursday for the first time since 2014 as soyoil, corn and wheat futures surged on fears of tightening global grain and vegetable oil supplies.

Soybean oil BOc2 was last up 0.7%.

Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Dashed hopes for a recovery in palm supply further propped up prices.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association in Malaysia estimated production during April 1-20 will be unchanged from the previous month.

Palm oil is poised to break a resistance at 4,028 ringgit per tonne, and rise to 4,192 ringgit, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY March

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM March

0715 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0730 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0830 UK Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

1400 US New Home Sales-Units March

($1 = 4.1100 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

