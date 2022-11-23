VEGOILS-Palm rises for fourth consecutive day, tracking rival oils

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a fourth straight session on Thursday, tracking gains in related oils on the Dalian exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.66% to 4,173 ringgit ($920.18) per tonne in early trade, extending a 6.74% gain over the previous three sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 1.28% higher, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 3.26%. The Chicago Board of Trade is closed on Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving holidays.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,128 ringgit a tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 34,176 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil.O/R

* World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Mfg PMI Flash SA Nov

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Flash SA Nov

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Flash SA Nov

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Oct

0500 Japan Leading Indicator Revised Sept

0745 France Business Climate Mfg Nov

0745 France Business Climate Overall Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Nov

($1 = 4.5350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

