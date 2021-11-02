VEGOILS-Palm rises but range-bound on expectations of higher inventories

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose early on Tuesday, but traded mostly range-bound on market expectations of higher end stocks for October.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 0.40% to 4,981 ringgit ($1,201.11) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* At 0248 GMT, Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.8%, and the most-active soyoil contract on the exchange DBYcv1 also fell 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 5,048 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain to 5,187 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices rose as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world's top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. O/R

* Asian shares were mixed and currencies held tight ranges as nervous investors awaited several key central bank meetings that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year. MKTS/GLOB

* U.S. Wheat futures edged higher to linger near a nine-year high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. GRA/

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Nov

0850 France Markit Mfg PMI Oct

0855 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Oct

0900 Eu Markit Mfg Final PMI Oct

($1 = 4.1470 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

