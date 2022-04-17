VEGOILS-Palm rises as worries over edible oil supply linger

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday tracking strength in other edible oils on China's Dalian exchange, supported by lingering concerns over tightening global supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.73%, to 6,366 ringgit ($1,500.35) a tonne during early trade.

The contract posted 9% weekly gain last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 fell between 14% and 23% from the same period in March, cargo surveyors said.

* Italian confectionary giant Ferrero will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL after the U.S. customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour, in a reputational blow for the palm producer and Malaysia.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 rose 0.13%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 gained 1.85%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.87%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 6,548 ringgit a tonne, a break above could lead to a gain into 6,664-6,686 ringgit range, Wang Tao, Reuters technical analyst said.TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices rose as concerns grew about tighter global supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia. O/R

* Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* U.S. grains futures gained in early Asian trade, with corn hitting nearly a decade high, supported by tightening global supplies and a production outlook clouded by the Russia-Ukraine war. GRA/

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment YY March

0200 China Industrial Output YY March

0200 China Retail Sales YY March

0200 China GDP YY Q1

($1 = 4.2430 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

