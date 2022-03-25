VEGOILS-Palm rises ahead of export data, set for weekly gain

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, March 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures advanced on Friday, boosted by supply concerns ahead of export data from cargo surveyors, as markets looked set to wrap up the week higher after a drop last week that was the worst since 1986.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.31% to 6,021 ringgit ($1,427.79) per tonne by the midday break, recovering from a 4% drop on Thursday.

The contract has risen about 7% so far this week, regaining some ground after last week's 16% loss.

"Now, everyone is waiting for the export figures," a trader in Kuala Lumpur said. Malaysia's March 1-25 export data is expected to be released by cargo surveyors on Friday.

Some hope orders for the Islamic month of Ramadan, which starts at the beginning of April, might have bumped up exports this week after disappointing March 1-20 figures, the trader said, adding that, "supply in the near term is definitely tight".

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.14%. Dalian's soyoil May contract DBYc1 dropped 1.79%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 1.38%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may extend its loss into a range of 5,744 ringgit to 5,855 ringgit per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at 6,326 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2170 ringgit)

