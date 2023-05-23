VEGOILS-Palm rises after two-day slump, weaker ringgit and stronger crude underpins

Corrects headline and lede to say weaker ringgit, not stronger; and clarifies stronger crude prices

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday after slumping to a more than three-week closing low, lifted by a weaker ringgit and stronger crude futures.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 27 ringgit, or 0.8%, to 3,405 ringgit ($767.76) a tonne during early trade, snapping a two-day loss.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India's palm oil imports in May are set to fall to their lowest in 27 months as its rare premium over other edible oils prompted buyers to cancel cargoes and replace them with soyoil and sunflower oil, dealers and cargo surveyors said on Tuesday.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.33% against the dollar to its lowest since November 2022, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* Oil prices gained after U.S. oil and fuel supplies tightened and as a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further OPEC+ output cuts, making palm oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,451 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilised around a support of 3,363 ringgit again, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Global equities retreated and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased off two-month highs on Tuesday as talks over the U.S. debt ceiling continued without resolution. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, May)

0715 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

0730 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

0800 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

0830 UK Flash Mfg, Serv, Comp PMIs

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/421VDrd

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.