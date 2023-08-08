VEGOILS-Palm rises after two-day slide, MPOB data in focus

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Wednesday after two straight sessions of sharp losses, with market participants awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due on Thursday for further direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 3,711 ringgit ($810.44) per metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The MPOB is scheduled to release July supply and demand data on Thursday.

* A Reuters survey estimated July inventories to rise 4.2% from the month before to a five-month high of 1.79 million tonnes as production climbed.

* Indonesia's consumption of palm oil-based biodiesel for the first six months of this year was 5.41 million kilolitres, data from palm oil fund agency BPDPKS showed on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 eased 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were on the defensive after China inflation data confirmed the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy is losing steam, while resurfacing concerns about U.S. bank stability also capped sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.5790 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

