News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rises after seven-session slide as Chicago soyoil recovers

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 13, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

Update with closing prices

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Wednesday, snapped a seven-session losing streak, with prices underpinned by a recovery in Chicago soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 44 ringgit, or 1.19%, to 3,727 ringgit ($796.88) per metric ton.

"Bursa Malaysia Derivative crude palm oil futures opened marginally higher, tracking spread adjustment against rival oilseeds," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was down 1.31%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.95%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 fell by 11.2% from a month earlier, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated the drop to be 20.4%.

European Union palm oil imports for 2023/24 stood at 634,515 tons by Sept 8, lower than 736,716 tons shipped a year earlier.

Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles stood at 2.12 million tons at the end of August, rising 22.5% from the previous month to a seven-month high as output increased and exports slowed, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,650 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,521-3,595 ringgit range.TECH/C

($1 = 4.6770 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/45MwPpW

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.