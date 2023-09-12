VEGOILS-Palm rises after seven-session slide as Chicago soyoil recovers

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Wednesday after a seven-session losing streak, with prices underpinned by a recovery in Chicago soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 11 ringgit, or 0.30%, to 3,694 ringgit ($790.16) per metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was down 0.15%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 0.27%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.57%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* European Union palm oil imports for 2023/24 stood at 634,515 tons by Sept 8, lower than 736,716 tons a year earlier.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August rose 22.5% from the previous month to 2.12 million tons, the highest in seven months, as output rose and exports slowed, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 fell 11.2% from a month earlier, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

* Palm oil may test a support at 3,650 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,521-3,595 ringgit range.TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were subdued after Wall Street wobbled overnight with markets bracing for key U.S. inflation data on Wednesday, while an oil price spike stoked anxiety about persistent price pressures, complicating the interest rate outlook. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices edged higher, hovering at a new 10-month high hit the previous day, as expectations of tighter global supply and fears of supply disruption in Libya outweighed concerns of slower demand in some countries such as China.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M July

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY July

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM July

1230 US Core CPI MM, SA; YY NSA Aug

1230 US CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Aug

1230 US Real Weekly Earnings MM Aug

1230 US CPI Wage Earner Aug

($1 = 4.6750 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

