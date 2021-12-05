VEGOILS-Palm rises 3% on lower production, November stocks forecasts

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 3% on Monday as industry surveys ahead of official data pegged a decline in November stockpile, and after top analysts forecast production to remain weak in the coming months.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 142 ringgit, or 3.05%, to 4,792 ringgit a tonne in early trade, heading for its biggest daily gain since Oct. 13.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil stockpile in November likely fell 6.2% from the month before to 1.72 million tonnes due to a surge in exports while production declined slightly, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release November supply and demand data on Friday.

* Palm oil production will likely remain soft until at least the first half of 2022, which would continue to provide cushion for prices in the coming months, despite caution of reaching peaks, top industry analysts said on Thursday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 3.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 3.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.6%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil is expected to bounce in 4,751-4,812 ringgit range, as it has completed a fall from 5,069 ringgit around a key support at 4,555 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Oct

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ohQYAP

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.