VEGOILS-Palm rises 2% after four-day slump, but set for weekly loss

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, but prices were on course for their first weekly drop in three amid expectations of higher production and slow demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 68 ringgit, or 2%, to 3,460 ringgit ($780.16) a tonne in early trade, after a four-day slump.

For the week, the contract has fallen 5.2% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia maintained its June export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

* A higher export tax in Malaysia makes its palm oil products less competitive to larger rival Indonesia, which lowered its payable export taxes for the May 16-31 period.

* Production in Malaysia, the world's second largest producer, is expected to jump in May after a miller's group estimated output during May 1-15 grew 16.7% from the month before, according to traders and analysts.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.02%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a support of 3,363 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,288 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares nudged lower, weighed down by China and Hong Kong stocks due to concerns over the stuttering recovery in the world's second-biggest economy, although Japan's Nikkei clocked a near 33-year peak. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected on Friday, May 19

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

