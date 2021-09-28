VEGOILS-Palm reverses losses on costlier crude oil, up over 1%

By Fathin Ungku

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses and rose over 1% on Tuesday, as crude oil climbed higher for a sixth session and as rival oils came off earlier lows.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 51 ringgit, or 1.2%, higher at 4,445 ringgit ($1,061.62) a tonne, after falling to 4,318 ringgit earlier in the session.

"Crude oil prices are up again and rivals on the Dalian came off their lows quite significantly," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Dalian soybean DBYv1 and palm oil DCPv1 both edged 0.2% lower on Tuesday after falling nearly 2% earlier in the session.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean oil BOc2 was down 0.6%.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil continued to rise, making palm a more attractive feedstock for biodiesel.

Oil markets rose for a sixth day on Tuesday on fears over tight supply while surging prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal also lent support.O/R

($1 = 4.1870 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zw63Rx

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Ramakrishnan M. and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.