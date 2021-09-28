Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm reverses losses on costlier crude oil, up over 1%

Contributor
Fathin Ungku Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses and rose over 1% on Tuesday, as crude oil climbed higher for a sixth session and as rival oils came off earlier lows.

By Fathin Ungku

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses and rose over 1% on Tuesday, as crude oil climbed higher for a sixth session and as rival oils came off earlier lows.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 51 ringgit, or 1.2%, higher at 4,445 ringgit ($1,061.62) a tonne, after falling to 4,318 ringgit earlier in the session.

"Crude oil prices are up again and rivals on the Dalian came off their lows quite significantly," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Dalian soybean DBYv1 and palm oil DCPv1 both edged 0.2% lower on Tuesday after falling nearly 2% earlier in the session.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean oil BOc2 was down 0.6%.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil continued to rise, making palm a more attractive feedstock for biodiesel.

Oil markets rose for a sixth day on Tuesday on fears over tight supply while surging prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal also lent support.O/R

($1 = 4.1870 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zw63Rx

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Ramakrishnan M. and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular