VEGOILS-Palm reverses early gains on slow demand, higher output expectations

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Tuesday to decline for a second session as expectations of higher production and slower demand weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 35 ringgit, or 1.02%, to 3,393 ringgit ($765.05) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract had risen 1.17% during early trade.

A lack of follow-up buying from destination markets and some washouts of palm oil by China put a break on the upward momentum, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Palm oil is now seen giving up its tighter spread over soft oils, but it seems destination markets are not in a hurry and waiting for a further widening of palm oil discount over competition," Bagani added.

A recovery in Malaysia's production is adding pressure to the market, with investors awaiting industry estimates to determine the extent of output growth, he said.

Brokerage UOB KayHian said crude palm oil prices could resume an uptrend once the market realises that palm oil supplies would be tight going into the second half of the year and even into 2024.

"Based on our recent ground checks, oil palm trees are 'very sick' after three La Nina events, having been under-fertilised for the last 3-4 years and subjected to poor agromanagement," UOB KayHian said in a note.

In related oils, Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,498 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,563 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3MwTEp4

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane Venkatraman)

