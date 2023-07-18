VEGOILS-Palm reverses early gains on lacklustre demand

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Tuesday, weighed down by lacklustre demand and as traders squared up positions ahead of a public holiday.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 8 ringgit, or 0.2%, to 3,922 ringgit ($864.83) a metric ton by the midday break, after rising 0.7% earlier in the day.

The contract traded lower, tracking a fall in overnight Chicago soyoil prices and on a lack of fresh buying support from destination markets due to well-stocked inventories and narrow import margins, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine's grain for the past year expired on Monday after Russia quit and warned it could not guarantee the safety of ships in a move the United Nations said would "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."

Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. soybean and spring wheat crops improved more than expected in the past week following rains in portions of the Midwest and Plains, U.S. government data showed on Monday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,949 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain to the July 4 high of 3,995 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5350 ringgit)

