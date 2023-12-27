VEGOILS-Palm retreats on weaker rival oils, ringgit gains

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of gains, tracking weakness in rival edible oils, while gains in the ringgit also weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 28 ringgit, or 0.74%, to 3,742 ringgit ($811.19) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.39%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.47%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.33%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR= rose 0.3% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday as persistent fears over escalating tensions in the Middle East outweighed easing concerns about transport disruptions as some global shipping firms said they were returning to the Red Sea route. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-Dec. 25 were estimated to be down between 4% and 16% from the previous month, according to data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

* Malaysia maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, according to a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website.

* Palm oil may fall to 3,709 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break resistance at 3,793 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* World stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a year on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar hit a five-month low, as expectations mounted that key central banks such as the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates early next year. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1100 France Unemp Class-A SA Nov

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.6130 ringgit)

