VEGOILS-Palm retreats on weaker Dalian vegetable oils

JAKARTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of gains, with weakness in Dalian vegetable oils and crude oil weighing on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 20 ringgit, or 0.5%, at 3,968 ringgit ($848.23) a metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia maintained its December crude palm oil export duty at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.03%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.88%.

* The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

* Palm oil prices are affected by soyoil prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

* Palm oil may retrace into a range of 3,935 ringgit to 3,953 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break a resistance at 4,032 ringgit, said Reuters technical analysts Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices fell 1% in early trading, extending losses from the previous session, after OPEC+ postponed a ministerial meeting stoking views the producers might cut output less than earlier anticipated. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall Nov

0815 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Nov

0830 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Nov

0900 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Nov

0930 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs Nov

($1 = 4.6780 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/46jprSp

