VEGOILS-Palm retreats after rallying to 4-1/2-month high

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, as traders locked in profits after prices rallied to a 4-1/2-month high in the prior session on Russia's attacks on Ukrainian grain warehouses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 22 ringgit, or 0.53%, to 4,142 ringgit ($906.94) by the midday break.

The contract had gained about 3.2% in the previous session, hitting its highest level since March 10.

Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River in a drone attack on Monday, targeting a vital export route for Kyiv in an expanding air campaign that Moscow began last week after quitting the Black Sea grain deal.

The propensity for profit-taking after the impressive gains from yesterday could see palm trade lower today, said Sathia Varqa of Fast Markets Palm Oil Analytics.

A slower rise in July production was confirmed by Malaysian Palm Oil Association data released yesterday, he added.

Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1rose 1.62%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1climbed 2.36%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.53%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,211 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,266-4,355 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5670 ringgit)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

