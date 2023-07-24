VEGOILS-Palm retreats after rallying to 4-1/2-month high

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, as traders locked in profits after prices rallied to a 4-1/2-month high in the prior session on Russia's attacks on Ukrainian grain warehouses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 34 ringgit, or 0.82%, to 4,130 ringgit in early trade.

The contract had gained about 3.2% in the previous session, hitting its highest level since March 10.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River in a drone attack on Monday, targeting a vital export route for Kyiv in an expanding air campaign that Moscow began last week after quitting the Black Sea grain deal.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.57%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 climbed 2.01%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.34%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,211 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,266-4,355 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares jumped as China's pledge to step up policy support for its stuttering economy soothed sentiment and lifted beaten down Hong Kong and Chinese stocks, while the dollar eased ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices edged higher, extending gains from the previous session, as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world's second-biggest economy lifted sentiment. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Jul

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Jul

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Jul

1000 UK CBI Business Optimism Q3

1400 US Consumer Confidence Jul

U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee

starts two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com;))

