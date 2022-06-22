VEGOILS-Palm recovers from six-month low, weaker crude weighs

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, lifted by bargain- buying after crashing to a six-month low in the previous session, but demand concerns and weakness in crude limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 51 ringgit, or 1.13%, to 4,550 ringgit ($1,032.80) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's exports during June 1-20 nosedived between 10% and 17% from the month before, according to cargo surveyors data, and demand is expected to remain subdued as larger producer Indonesia moves to boost its shipments.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 4.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 4.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 2.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices fell 2% in early trade, extending losses from the previous day, as investors worried that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes could trigger a recession and dent fuel demand. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,742 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,896 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares wobbled while commodity prices fell on Thursday as mounting worries about the risks of a global recession amid aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve kept broad investor sentiment fragile. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg June

0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June

0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June

0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs June

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June

($1 = 4.4055 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HLdMB6

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.