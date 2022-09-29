VEGOILS-Palm recovers after five days on stronger soyoil, export data optimism

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, after plunging to a near 20-month low in the previous session, as gains in rival oils and expectations for solid export data boosted sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped by 4.25% to 3,363 ringgit ($724.16) per tonne by midday break, heading for its best day in over two weeks.

The contract fell more than 17% in the previous five sessions, hitting its lowest level since early February 2021 on Wednesday.

"Today is a correction day on the back of slightly supportive external market, weak ringgit and potentially better export data tomorrow," a Kuala Lumpur-based palm oil trader said.

Traders are awaiting cargo surveyors' September exports data of Malaysian palm oil products on Friday.

For the Sept. 1-25 period, exports rose between 18.6% and 20.9% from a month ago, cargo surveyors said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 rose 0.95%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 slid 0.39%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 0.93%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian ringgit slipped to a record low, as strong U.S. dollar continued to weigh on most Asian currencies.

Weaker ringgit makes palm oil cheaper for buyers holding the U.S. currency.

Palm oil is expected to bounce into a range of 3,360-3,427 ringgit, as it has found a support at 3,243 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6440 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.