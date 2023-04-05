Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm recoups losses on shrinking inventory outlook

April 05, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Thursday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session, as expectations of a sharp drop in March stockpiles underpinned the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 26 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,894 ringgit ($885.00) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of March were seen tumbling 16.3% from the month before to 1.77 million tonnes, its smallest level in eight months, as exports soared ahead of the month of Ramadan, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

* India's March palm oil imports jumped 28% from an eight-month low in February, as discounts on the tropical oil prompted refiners to curb purchases of soyoil and sunoil, five dealers told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.02%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a support at 3,853 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,797 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures sank while bonds and the safe-haven U.S. dollar and Japanese yen were bid as mounting evidence of a U.S. slowdown fuelled worries for a global recession. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 India Cash Reserve Ratio

0600 Germany Industrial Output Feb

0600 UK Halifax House Prices Mar

0830 UK All Sector PMI Mar

0830 UK S&P Global/CIPS Cons PMI Mar

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims weekly

($1 = 4.4000 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zBQyu0

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

