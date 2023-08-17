News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm recoups early losses on softer ringgit

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

August 17, 2023 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures recouped early losses on Thursday to trade near a 1-1/2-week peak hit in the previous session, with a weakening ringgit and strong exports supporting sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, to 3,848 ringgit ($828.42) a metric ton by the midday break after declining 0.5% earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, the contract hit its highest since Aug 7 in its second straight session of gain.

Bloated destination stocks and higher August production are keeping prices in check, said Sathia Varqa, a senior analyst at Singapore-based Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, slipped 0.39% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise to 3,943 ringgit per metric ton, as it has climbed above a neutral range of 3,778 ringgit to 3,861 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6450 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

