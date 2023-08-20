VEGOILS-Palm rebounds tracking rival oil strength higher, stronger exports

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Monday mirroring strength in rival edible oils, while firm export data supported sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 74 ringgit, or 1.91%, to 3,946 ringgit ($848.97) per metric ton in early trade, paring losses from the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-20 rose 9.8% to 827,975 metric tons from the same period a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 and palm oil contract DCPcv1 were both up 0.9%, respectively, while soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 grew 1.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.06% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* The European Union said last Thursday it had launched an investigation into whether biodiesel from Indonesia was circumventing EU duties by going through China and Britain.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may break a support of 3,861 ringgit per metric ton, and fall to the next support of 3,778 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian markets stumbled after China delivered a smaller cut to lending rates than markets had counted on, continuing Beijing's run of disappointing stimulus steps. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Aug

n/a UK House Price Rightmove MM, YY Aug

($1 = 4.6480 ringgit)

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

