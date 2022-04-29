VEGOILS-Palm rebounds, set for 10% weekly surge on Indonesia export ban

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia palm futures rebounded on Friday, poised for their biggest weekly jump in a year, as an export ban by top producer Indonesia stoked concerns about tightening supplies and pushed global edible oil prices higher.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 114 ringgit, or 1.65%, to 7,028 ringgit ($1,613.78) a tonne by the midday break, rising for a third session in four.

For the week, the contract has gained 10.6% so far in what could be its biggest since May 7, 2021.

Indonesia should be able to tackle its cooking oil shortage in the next few weeks and lift an export ban on palm oil and its refined products in May, an industry body said on Thursday, a day after a last-minute policy U-turn sparked more alarm for markets.

"Indonesia's crude palm oil export ban is likely to widen the spread between Malaysian and Indonesian prices," Fitch Ratings said in a note.

Crude palm oil prices in Indonesia are likely to fall sharply as the domestic market will be unable to absorb the increased supply, straining the country's storage infrastructure while prices in other markets such as Malaysia rise, Fitch said.

In related oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 4.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 eased after a 3.2% jump overnight to record highs.

As a shortage of sunflower oil ripples through the global food industry, Unilever said on Thursday that it has altered some of its recipes so it can substitute rapeseed oil instead.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 7,107 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the range of 7,239-7,419 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

The Malaysian bourse will be closed until May 5 for Eid al-Fitr.

($1 = 4.3550 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)

