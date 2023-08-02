VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on weaker ringgit, stronger rival oils

Updates with midday break price, adds trader comment in paragraph 4

JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday after six straight sessions of losses, underpinned by a weaker ringgit and stronger rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 59 ringgit, or 1.52%, to 3,931 ringgit ($865.86) per metric ton by the midday break.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.94%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 surged 2.16%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.61%.

"Overnight recovery in the soybean complex and strong support from Dalian palm olein lifted BMD FCPO prices to gap-high opening," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price at $826.48 per metric ton for Aug. 1-15, keeping the export tax and levy unchanged from the previous period.

Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices will trade in 3,700-4,200 ringgit a metric ton range in the second half of 2023, and will remain supported in the long term, state agency Malaysian Palm Oil Council said.

Malaysia's palm oil exports for July rose 7.8% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) estimated a 14% rise for the same period.

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday, trading near their highest since April, after industry data showed a much steeper-than-expected draw last week in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer.O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

($1 = 4.5400 ringgit)

