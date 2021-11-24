VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on weaker ringgit, costlier U.S. soyoil

Adds closing prices

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, having been in retreat for three sessions, tracking costlier soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) as the ringgit extended losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 57 ringgit, or 1.2%, to 4,909 ringgit ($1,166.31).

The ringgit MYR= was down 0.3% against the dollar, making the edible oil more attractive for holders of foreign currency.

CBOT soyben oil, meanwhile, rose for a third session, gaining 0.5%.

Rivals on the Dalian came off earlier lows, with the most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 down 0.7% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 falling by 1.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils that compete in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.2090 ringgit)

