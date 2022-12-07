VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on stronger soy oil, weaker ringgit

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Thursday, reclaiming some losses posted a day earlier, as strength in soyoil and a weaker ringgit underpinned prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.86% to 4,003 ringgit ($909.77) per tonne in early trade. It lost 3% a day earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 added 0.47%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 1.30%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 0.61%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysian ringgit MYR= softened against the U.S. dollar for a third day after earlier this week hitting its best level since early May.

* Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,132-4,196 ringgit a tonne, as it managed to hover above a rising trendline, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities edged higher, propped up by Hong Kong and China stocks even as growing fears of an economic slowdown and worries over the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes weighed on sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year as U.S. production and gasoline inventories ticked up at the same time concerns grew that economic slowdowns would weaken fuel demand. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Oct

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.4000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.