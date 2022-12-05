VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on stronger rival oils, lower stock expectations

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Monday, after posting a weekly decline of more than 4%, as a recovery in rival oils and expectation of lower inventories buoyed prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.92% to 4,028 ringgit ($923.22) a tonne by midday break, rebounding from a two-week low on Friday.

The contract rose as much as 3.41% earlier in the session as "external market improved and market poll was expecting November 2022 palm oil stockpiles dipped slightly," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"However, firm ringgit limited some of the upside."

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 0.48%, after losing 10.80% over the four previous sessions. Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 rose 0.54%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 0.31%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-November likely shrank slightly from October as output slowed while imports jumped, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The ringgit MYR= strengthened against the U.S. dollar for a fourth day, hitting a seven-month high. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm oil may drop further into a range of 3,837-3,891 ringgit a tonne, probably after a moderate bounce to 4,029 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3630 ringgit)

