VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on overnight U.S. soyoil gains

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, tracking overnight strength in U.S. soyoil prices amid concerns of a slowdown in palm production this month.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery rose 0.97% to 4,181 ringgit ($942.30) per tonne in early trade, after losing about 0.6% a day earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 eased 0.14% in Asia morning hours after gaining 1.94% overnight.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 was trading sideways and last up 0.07%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 gained 0.41%.

* Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retrace into a range of 4,039-4,083 ringgit per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at 4,196 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets followed Wall Street into the red as surprising strength in global surveys of services stoked fears that central banks would have to lift interest rates yet further and keep them up for longer. MKTS/GLOB

* Brent crude oil slipped more than 1% in a volatile session on Tuesday as persistent concerns about global economic growth outweighed supply curbs and prompted investors to take profits on the previous day's gains. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Jan

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Jan

0745 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Feb

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes

from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1

($1 = 4.4370 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

