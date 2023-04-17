Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on low Indonesia stockpiles

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

April 17, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina and Dewi Kurniawati for Reuters ->

Updates with closing prices

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Monday, on the back of a sharp drop in Indonesia's February inventories, and a weaker Malaysian ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.96% to 3,636 ringgit ($822.81) per tonne. It lost 2.40% last week, the first weekly drop in three weeks.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, had stocks of 2.64 million tonnes at the end of February, down 14.84% from a month earlier.

"Given the sharp decrease in Malaysian palm oil March-end stocks at 1.65 million tonnes, the combined stocks are expected to fall further," Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Sunvin Group, told Reuters.

Malaysia's March palm oil end-stocks fell 21.08% from the previous month to 1.67 million tonnes, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed last Monday.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.43% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Malaysia calculated a reference price of 4,063.58 ringgit per tonne for May and maintained export tax for crude palm oil at 8% for next month, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Monday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYc1 dropped 1.37%, while its palm oil contract DCPc2 eased 0.44%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.76%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance zone of 3,729-3,740 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,797 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4190 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.