VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on heavy rains, soyoil strength

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday after a near 2% drop in the previous session, tracking stronger rival soyoil prices and as heavy rains disrupted production in the world's second-largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 42 ringgit, or 1.01%, to 4,184 ringgit ($933.10) in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor and warned of continuous rains in other parts of the country, state media Bernama reported.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices rose for a second day as reports of expanding manufacturing activity in China boosted the outlook for global fuel demand, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks struggled to come off two-month lows and the safe-haven dollar was firm as concerns about rising interest rates and slowing global growth kept the mood downbeat, while markets waited on economic data to chart the course ahead. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Feb)

0850 France S&P Global Mfg PMI

0855 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI

0855 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA

0900 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI

0930 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY

1445 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final

1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI

($1 = 4.4840 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.