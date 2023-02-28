Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on heavy rains, soyoil strength

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

February 28, 2023 — 10:27 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday after a near 2% drop in the previous session, tracking stronger rival soyoil prices and as heavy rains disrupted production in the world's second-largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 42 ringgit, or 1.01%, to 4,184 ringgit ($933.10) in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor and warned of continuous rains in other parts of the country, state media Bernama reported.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices rose for a second day as reports of expanding manufacturing activity in China boosted the outlook for global fuel demand, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks struggled to come off two-month lows and the safe-haven dollar was firm as concerns about rising interest rates and slowing global growth kept the mood downbeat, while markets waited on economic data to chart the course ahead. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Feb)

0850 France S&P Global Mfg PMI

0855 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI

0855 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA

0900 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI

0930 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY

1445 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final

1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI

($1 = 4.4840 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.