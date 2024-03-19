VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on Dalian strength

JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday after recent falls, as the market tracked strength in rival Dalian palm oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.57% to 4,225 ringgit ($891.91) per metric ton by 0239 GMT.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.32%, while its soyoil contract DBYcv1 slid 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.18%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,158-4,170 ringgit per metric ton, as the uptrend from 3,916 ringgit or 3,811 ringgit has reversed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were hesitant on Wednesday on concerns the Federal Reserve could signal a slower path of rate cuts this year, while the yen plumbed a fresh four-month low on expectations that policy in Japan will remain accommodative for a while longer.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trading, as a stronger dollar curbed investor appetite while traders took some money off the table after benchmarks rallied to multi-month highs in each of the past two sessions.O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0700 UK Core CPI YY Feb

0700 UK CPI YY Feb

1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash March

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces

its decision on interest rates followed by statement

($1 = 4.7370 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@Tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.