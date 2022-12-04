VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on boost from stronger rival oils

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Monday after posting a weekly decline of more than 4%, as a recovery in rival oils in the United States and China buoyed prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 3.21% to 4,079 ringgit ($934.26) a tonne in early trade, rebounding from a two-week low on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 1.44%, after losing 10.80% over the four previous sessions. Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 rose 0.82%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 gained 0.36%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR= strengthened against the U.S. dollar for a fourth day, hitting its best level in seven months on Monday. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

* Palm oil may drop further into a range of 3,837-3,891 ringgit a tonne, probably after a moderate bounce to 4,029 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares extended their rally as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA Nov

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA Nov

0145 China Caixin Services PMI Nov

0850 France S&P Global Serv, Comp PMIs Nov

0855 Germany S&P Global Serv PMI Nov

0855 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI Nov

0900 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov

0930 UK Composite PMI Final Nov

0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Nov

1445 US S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov

1500 us Factory Orders Oct

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov

($1 = 4.3660 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

