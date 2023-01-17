VEGOILS-Palm rebounds but fears of higher India import taxes weigh

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, tracking strength in rival edible oils, while talks of key buyer India weighing higher import duties limited the advance.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 54 ringgit, or 1.42%, to 3,849 ringgit ($887.89) a tonne in early trade. It had closed 1.5% lower in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, may raise import tax on palm oil products in the upcoming budget as farmers are ready to harvest their winter oilseed crops, traders said.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices rose, extending the previous session's gains, driven by optimism that a relaxation of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top oil importer. O/R

* Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Core CPI YY Dec

0700 UK CPI YY Dec

1000 EU HICP Final MM, YY Dec

1330 US PPI Machine Manug'ing Dec

1330 US Retail Sales MM Dec

1415 US Industrial Production MM Dec

($1 = 4.3350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

