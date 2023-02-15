VEGOILS-Palm rebounds as rival oils lend strength

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Thursday, as gains in rival Dalian and Chicago edible oils provided support to the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery rose 1.47% to 4,002 ringgit ($908.51) per tonne in early trade, rebounding from Wednesday's 0.5% drop.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 0.51%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.71%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.34%.

* Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 rose 8.9% from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported an increase of 18.4%.

* India's palm oil imports in January fell about 25% from the previous month to 833,667 tonnes, a trade body said on Wednesday.

* Palm oil is biased to fall to 3,859 ringgit per tonne, as it may be affected by the drop in the overnight COBT grain market, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Bonds fell and the dollar rose on Thursday as roaring U.S. retail sales had investors reckoning on interest rates staying higher for longer to temper demand, though stock markets were focused on the bright side for earnings and climbed a little. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Employment, Unemployment Rate Jan

1330 US Housing Starts Number Jan

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Feb

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Jan

($1 = 4.4050 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

