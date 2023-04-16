VEGOILS-Palm rebounds after last week's drop

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Monday, with investors awaiting production estimates for the first half of the month, while cargo surveyor data showing sluggish exports curbed the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.18% to 3,608 ringgit ($817.03) per tonne. It lost 2.40% last week, the first weekly drop in three weeks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 fell 33.7% from a month earlier, independent inspection firm AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported over the weekend, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 28.7% decline.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYc1 dropped 1.81%, while its palm oil contract DCPc2 eased 0.73%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were trading 0.32% lower.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance zone of 3,729-3,740 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,797 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks opened cautiously on Monday as U.S. earnings season gets into full swing, while a raft of Chinese data will offer insight into how the world's second-largest economy is recovering. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by OPEC+'s plans to cut more output, while investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of a demand recovery by the world's No. 2 oil consumer. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total March

($1 = 4.4160 ringgit)

